Judith Ackermann
Knoxville - JUDITH KILLMEYER ACKERMANN, age 78, passed away peacefully in the presence of her favorite music and the loving company of her children. Known to family and friends as "JuJu," she is survived by her four adoring children, Dori Naler (Kirk), Nancy Pryor (Robbie), Andy Ackermann (Heather) and Jill Turner (Mike) and 11 grandchildren - Andy Naler(Stacey), Emery Naler, Kelsey Rule, Cliff Crocker, Cori Crocker, Shelby Pryor, Andy Pryor, Samantha Ackermann, Ellie Ackermann, Scott Turner, and Lauren Turner, Preceded in death by her parents, Regis and Martha Killmeyer and sisters, Linda Bell and Miriam Reed. JuJu was born in Butler, Pennsylvania, her family migrating to Atlanta, Georgia when she was 4 years old. She graduated from St. Pius X Catholic High School, and married her high-school sweetheart, Norbert Ackermann, Jr., in 1963 and embarked on the very purpose of her presence here - becoming a mother, then a grandmother. She was employed by the wonderful folks at Knoxville Dermatology Group for 32 years, and loved every minute of it, and made lifelong friends there. However, JuJu was never happier than when she was in the presence of her family. A quiet, loving, and unfailingly sweet woman, she loved singing, dancing, and music. She loved her church and was committed to her faith as a member of Immaculate Conception, Sacred Heart and St. John Neumann parishes where she served as cantor, and later as a member of the choir at SJN, and then later a parishioner of All Saints Catholic Church. She was also active in Ladies of Charity for many years. Juju's legacy will be memorialized by the people named herein and her closest friends, a legacy of love, kindness, empathy, service, and faith. Special thank you to her devoted friend Sheila Murphy who loved Judy as much as any of us, and who never missed an opportunity to stop by and visit her. Her life will be celebrated with a service at All Saints Catholic Church at 10:30 am on Friday October 9, and will be broadcast via Zoom and FaceBook Live for those who are not able to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Judy's name to Ladies of Charity Knoxville, or to Alzheimer's TN. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com