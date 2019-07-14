|
Judith B. Miles
Knoxville - Judith B. Miles, beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend, age 71, of Knoxville, TN passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was a long-time member of Salem Baptist Church in Halls. She graduated from East High School in 1965 and was a Human Resources Manager for Murray Guard, Inc. for 45 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ted Allen Miles Sr.; parents, William H. and Louetta K. Burchfield; brother-in-law, William D. Summers.
Judith is survived by her loving son, Ted Allen Miles, Jr.; sisters, Jo Summers, Kathy Sharp and her husband David; brother, Phillip Burchfield; nieces, Lindsey Tipton (Chase), Hannah Sharp, and Heleshia Huff; nephew, Joshua Burchfield; and much-loved great niece and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11:00am on Friday, July 19th at Greenwood Cemetery. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Miles family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 14 to July 17, 2019