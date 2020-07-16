Judith "Judy" Fay Marlow Beal
Knoxville - Judith "Judy" Fay Marlow Beal passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 13, 1957. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Mabel Marlow, a brother Don Marlow, and sisters Sherry, Katherine, and Terry Marlow. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Larry Wayne Beal, sons and daughters in law Micheal and Sonia, Erick and Tabitha, Dustin and Stephanie, and Jeremy and Christy, grandchildren Michala, Chyenne, Bubba, Lexi, Lexye, Britney, Daigan, Briana, Jacob, Brooklyn, Wyatt, Kinley, Bryson, and Ansley, and two great grandchildren Colton and Emory. She is also survived by siblings Mike, Lawrence, Ricky, and Tommy Marlow, Shirley Phillips, Linda Carroll, and Denise Palmer. Receiving of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel located at 4131 E. Emory Rd. Knoxville, TN 37938 from 5:00-7:00pm with service being held at 7:00. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
