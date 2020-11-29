1/1
Judith Gossett
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Gossett

Knoxville - Gale Gossett age 77 went home to be with the Lord on November 27th, 2020. She was born on December 8th, 1942 in her hometown, Knoxville. Gale was a graduate from Rule High School and a long-time member of Belmont Heights Baptist Church. She was an LPN at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Hospital for over twenty years and belonged to a commonly known group, "The Red Hatters". She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Gossett and her parents, Charles and Mae Coche. She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Toni) and Randy (Jody) Gossett; grandchildren, Madison and Jacob. Gale loved family and friends, and really enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Most of all, she was a very loving person who valued making memories and spreading her happy spirit. The family will receive friends 11:30 am-12:30 pm Wednesday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 12:30 pm. Masks are required. Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances there will be no graveside service. www.weaver fuenralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Service
12:30 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved