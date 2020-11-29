Judith Gossett
Knoxville - Gale Gossett age 77 went home to be with the Lord on November 27th, 2020. She was born on December 8th, 1942 in her hometown, Knoxville. Gale was a graduate from Rule High School and a long-time member of Belmont Heights Baptist Church. She was an LPN at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Hospital for over twenty years and belonged to a commonly known group, "The Red Hatters". She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Gossett and her parents, Charles and Mae Coche. She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Toni) and Randy (Jody) Gossett; grandchildren, Madison and Jacob. Gale loved family and friends, and really enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Most of all, she was a very loving person who valued making memories and spreading her happy spirit. The family will receive friends 11:30 am-12:30 pm Wednesday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 12:30 pm. Masks are required. Due to the current COVID-19 circumstances there will be no graveside service. www.weaver fuenralservices.com
