|
|
Judith Hutchinson "Judy" Finchum
Judith Hutchinson "Judy" Finchum, 79, of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. Born in Kingston, Tennessee, Judy was raised by her mother, Mary Helen (Banard) Hutchinson in Knoxville. After graduating from the University of Tennessee, she worked as a school teacher in Knoxville. Judy and her family moved to Dunwoody, Georgia in the early 1980's after living in Texas and Illinois. She enjoyed spending time with her family: cooking and doting on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a gifted piano player, and enjoyed time spent teaching piano to her grandkids. She started a family tradition with her famous Christmas cookies, and will be remembered as a most loving, strong and devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who put everyone else before herself. Judy was preceded in death by her mom and a brother, David Hutchinson. She is survived by her husband, John A. Finchum; a son and daughter in law, Mark and Connie Finchum; two sisters, Sarah Moyers (Sam) and Penelope Embry; a brother, Jonathan Hutchinson; 4 grandchildren, Colton Dacus, Christa Kovaly, Kimberly Abreo and Julianna Finchum; and 5 great grandchildren, Camden Finchum, Nevaeh Kovaly, Emma Finchum, Garrison Kovaly and Everli Kovaly. Funeral services will be announced later. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770.448.5757.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019