Judith Johnson
POWELL - Judith Arnold Johnson, age 75, passed away Sunday March 1, 2020 at Tennova Health Care North. Judy was employed at Dillard's Department Store for the last 27 years, prior to that, she was employed at Hess's and Miller's Department Stores. She was a member of South Knoxville Baptist Church and loved her church family.
Judy was preceded in death by her grandson, Storm Johnson; her brother, Gary W. Arnold; her parents, Will and Nellie Arnold.
Judy leaves behind her husband of 55 years, David Johnson; sons, Timothy Johnson (Melisa), and Aaron Johnson (Jennifer); grandson, Joey Johnson; granddaughters, Kiera and Ciera Johnson; step grandchildren, Brandon Garrett and Brenna Garrett; Storm's wife, Sara Johnson; great-grandchildren, Jamarcus, Carson, Malik, Dante, Jr., and Gabriella Booth; sister, Debbie Wolfenbarger (Kenny); brother, Greg Arnold (Joanna);sister-in-law, Earlene Arnold; several nieces and nephews; also all the great employees at Dillard's Department Store. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. James Hurst and his nurse, Amanda, for their loving care and kindness.
Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Stevens Mortuary followed by a funeral service at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Rick Phipps and Dr. C. Glen Sullivan officiating. Friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a 1:00 p.m. graveside service and interment. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Judith's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020