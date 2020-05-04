|
Judith Kay Sheeks Breeden
Knoxville - Judith Kay Sheeks Breeden, age, 75, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Latter Day Saints Church and retired from Holiday Inn with over 13 years of service. She was an avid outdoors women who loved her family, grandkids and great grandkids who were the center of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Breeden; parents Bud and Jackie Sheeks and sister, Donna Francis. She leaves behind to cherish her memory sons, Lester (Skip) McGugin and Mike McGugin; daughters, Linda Lyons and Lisa Haines; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special granddaughter and grandson, Tori and Robert Wiley; brothers, Buddy Sheeks and Danny Sheeks; several nieces and nephews and best friend Brenda Williams. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 19, 2020 at the home of her daughter Linda at 1:00 pm. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2020