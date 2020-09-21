1/1
Judith "Judy" Lewis
Judith "Judy" Lewis

Judith (Judy) McReynolds Lewis, age 78, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on September 20, 2020. Judy was retired from KUB after 35 years of service. She graduated from Farragut High School, where she was an accomplished basketball player. One of her greatest loves was her Dalmatian dogs. Judy was loved by everyone and never lost her sense of humor. She was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by loving parents Bud and Louise McReynolds and grandparents Julia and Dave Harp. Survivors include husband Doyle Wayne Lewis, who loves her very much; brother David (Jean) McReynolds; sisters Peggy Camp and JoAnn Lowry; nephews Dean Lowry and Kelly Camp; nieces Kim Melton and Julia Taylor; several great-nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid pandemic there will be no services held. A special thank you to U.T. Hospice for their love and care. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 21 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
