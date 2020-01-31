|
|
Judith Lynn McCoy-Thomas
Knoxville - Judith Lynn McCoy-Thomas, age 73, passed away on January 29, 2020 . She is survived by husband Danny Thomas; daughter Tracy Thomas, grandchildren Haley Miller and Cassie Miller; and great grandchildren Ivey Sullivan. The family will receive friends 6:00-7:00pm, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with memorial service to follow at 7:00pm. Condolences may be expressed online at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020