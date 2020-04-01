|
Judith (Judy) Pack McWhorter
Knoxville - Judith (Judy) Pack McWhorter, born April 28, 1940 in Cleveland, Tennessee, passed away suddenly on March 30, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. Judy was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Harrison Pack and her father, John Anderson Pack. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jerry, daughters Jennifer Mulkey, Athens, Georgia, Amy Clarke (Ken), Franklin, Tennessee, and Julie McWhorter Moore (Roger), Knoxville. Grandchildren are Jackson Mulkey, Sean Mulkey, Andrew Mulkey, and Lane Mulkey of Athens Georgia; John Clarke, William Clarke, and Harrison Clarke of Franklin, Tennessee; and Anderson McWhorter Smith of Knoxville. Judy is also survived by sister Jane Pack Miller, brother-in-law Jon C. McWhorter and his wife Malenda McWhorter, all of Knoxville, as well as several cousins and relatives.
Judy was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with degrees in Business Administration and Education. She taught primary school in Atlanta and later in Knoxville at Sacred Heart Cathedral School. Judy was a leader in her youth; she was cheerleading captain at Sweetwater High School and was also valedictorian of her senior class. Judy was a member of Phi Mu sorority at the University of Tennessee and later was a member of the Nine O'Clock Cotillion. Judy was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church and the Christian Forum Sunday School Class.
Judy was dearly loved by those who knew her. She had a special talent for making people comfortable in a conversation. Her husband recounted that many times at gatherings of people at church or social events, others were drawn to her by her loving and caring manner.
Judy's husband and family would like to express appreciation to the ER staff at Tennova North Hospital, Dr. Philip McKeown, and the OR team at UT Medical Center who worked so hard in an effort to save her.
Because of the current contagious atmosphere, Judy was laid to rest in a private service at Highland Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Troy Forrester officiating. A celebration of life is to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 3316 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020