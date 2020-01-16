|
|
Judith (Judy) Rogers
Farragut - Judith (Judy) Rogers, age 80, of Farragut passed away Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida.
Judy was born in Newton, NC on June 19, 1939. She graduated from Newton High School in 1957 and married the love of her life, Bob shortly thereafter. Judy enjoyed entering her contests every day, traveling, playing slot machines, collectibles and spending time with her family. Judy married Robert (Bob) Rogers on June 26, 1959 and they spent most of their married life together in Knoxville, TN.
Judy joins her son, Michael, her mother, Bonnie Inez Hewitt and father, Willard Forest Hewitt, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Bob Rogers; Judy is also lovingly remembered by her children, Jennifer (John) and Cindy (Lou); grandchildren, Joseph, Jonathan (Elisa), Monica (Dylan) and Amanda (Brian); great-grandson, Colton and sister, Debbie.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, January 18th at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Graveside services will immediately follow at Union Cemetery with Rev. Jerry McBee officiating.
Judy will be interred alongside her son, Michael, whom she loved and missed dearly.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020