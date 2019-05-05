|
|
Judith Samphere Ransom Wheeler
Cape Cod, MA
Judith Samphere Ransom Wheeler passed away on March 8, 2019 in east Tennessee where she had returned to live
closer to her daughter after many years of residing on Cape Cod. She was born in Melrose, MA, September 16, 1939, to Homer Ransom and Jean Murry Ransom.
Judy graduated from Green Mountain College, VT, with an Associate's degree in Advertising and Retailing. While living in Tennessee, she was Sales Manager for WNOX and WIVK and later was the Senior Vice-President of Lavidge and Associates. She also owned
several of her own businesses, including the Country Peddler and the Miniature and Dollhouse Shop, and she dealt in antiques when she lived on the Cape. After retiring from advertising, she learned antique doll restoration and reproduction, winning
several national awards with her work. She converted to Christian Science and became a Practitioner, also serving as a Reader in her churches in Tennessee and Cape Cod. In addition to her church work, she loved traveling, art, and reading. Her brother, Robert Ransom, and her parents have pre-deceased her. Judith is survived by her daughter, Katherine Wheeler.
A memorial service will be held at Nickerson's Funeral Home, Chatham, MA, on May 18 at 3:00PM with an informal
reception following. In lieu of flowers, Judy requested
donations be given to the Cape Cod Community Art Center and the Christian Science Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019