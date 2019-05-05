Services
Nickerson Funeral Home
87 Crowell Road
Chatham, MA 02633
(508) 945-1166
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Resources
Cape Cod, MA

Judith Samphere Ransom Wheeler passed away on March 8, 2019 in east Tennessee where she had returned to live

closer to her daughter after many years of residing on Cape Cod. She was born in Melrose, MA, September 16, 1939, to Homer Ransom and Jean Murry Ransom.

Judy graduated from Green Mountain College, VT, with an Associate's degree in Advertising and Retailing. While living in Tennessee, she was Sales Manager for WNOX and WIVK and later was the Senior Vice-President of Lavidge and Associates. She also owned

several of her own businesses, including the Country Peddler and the Miniature and Dollhouse Shop, and she dealt in antiques when she lived on the Cape. After retiring from advertising, she learned antique doll restoration and reproduction, winning

several national awards with her work. She converted to Christian Science and became a Practitioner, also serving as a Reader in her churches in Tennessee and Cape Cod. In addition to her church work, she loved traveling, art, and reading. Her brother, Robert Ransom, and her parents have pre-deceased her. Judith is survived by her daughter, Katherine Wheeler.

A memorial service will be held at Nickerson's Funeral Home, Chatham, MA, on May 18 at 3:00PM with an informal

reception following. In lieu of flowers, Judy requested

donations be given to the Cape Cod Community Art Center and the Christian Science Church.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019
