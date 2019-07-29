|
|
Judith Schierbaum "Judy" Gamble
Knoxville - Judith Schierbaum "Judy" Gamble, age 63, of Knoxville passed away Saturday evening, July 27, 2019 at her home.
Judy was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Arts and Dallas Theological Seminary with a certificate in Biblical and Theological Studies. She was member of Bridge Church and a former member of Providence Church. Judy was active in Women's Ministry, co-developer of Peer-led Support Group for Women (Beauty for Ashes 2014-2016). She worked in various churches, in the community with many outreach activities, with the Love Kitchen meal delivery, Volunteer for Anderson County Detention Center and activities for residents of Oak Ridge Estates from 2013 to 2018.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George Alfred Schierbaum and Lucinda Maxwell Schierbaum.
Judy is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bill Gamble; sons, Lucas E. Gamble and wife, Celeste of San Francisco, CA, Jacob A. Gamble of Knoxville; sisters, Carol (Frank) Schierbaum Faniola of Johnson City, TN, Sandy Schierbaum (Robert) Johnson of Jasper, TN, Nancy Scarlett of Knoxville; brother, Tom (Suzy) Schierbaum of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Anthony Burton officiating.
Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bridge Church, www.bridgeknox.com
Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the family of Judith Schierbaum Gamble. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 29, 2019