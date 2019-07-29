Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Oak Ridge Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Gamble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Schierbaum "Judy" Gamble

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Schierbaum "Judy" Gamble Obituary
Judith Schierbaum "Judy" Gamble

Knoxville - Judith Schierbaum "Judy" Gamble, age 63, of Knoxville passed away Saturday evening, July 27, 2019 at her home.

Judy was a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Arts and Dallas Theological Seminary with a certificate in Biblical and Theological Studies. She was member of Bridge Church and a former member of Providence Church. Judy was active in Women's Ministry, co-developer of Peer-led Support Group for Women (Beauty for Ashes 2014-2016). She worked in various churches, in the community with many outreach activities, with the Love Kitchen meal delivery, Volunteer for Anderson County Detention Center and activities for residents of Oak Ridge Estates from 2013 to 2018.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George Alfred Schierbaum and Lucinda Maxwell Schierbaum.

Judy is survived by her husband of 36 years, Bill Gamble; sons, Lucas E. Gamble and wife, Celeste of San Francisco, CA, Jacob A. Gamble of Knoxville; sisters, Carol (Frank) Schierbaum Faniola of Johnson City, TN, Sandy Schierbaum (Robert) Johnson of Jasper, TN, Nancy Scarlett of Knoxville; brother, Tom (Suzy) Schierbaum of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Anthony Burton officiating.

Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bridge Church, www.bridgeknox.com

Click Funeral Home, 9020 Middlebrook Pike is serving the family of Judith Schierbaum Gamble. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now