Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Shaw Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Shaw Coleman Obituary
Judith Shaw Coleman

Knoxville - Judith Shaw Coleman age 78 of Knoxville, TN passed away January 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alma R. Dyer and father, Walter L. Shaw. She leaves her daughter, Kelley S. Miller; grandchildren, Danielle Miller, Sean Miller and Cody Miller; two great-great grandchildren, Casen and Brayden. Judy graduated from Lenoir City High School, attended East Tennessee State University and Knoxville Business College. She retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She volunteered her time and finances to KARM and other Christian Ministries. Judy was a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church in Knoxville. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Leland Lyons officiating Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Thursday morning and proceed to New Providence Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -