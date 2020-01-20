|
|
Judith Shaw Coleman
Knoxville - Judith Shaw Coleman age 78 of Knoxville, TN passed away January 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alma R. Dyer and father, Walter L. Shaw. She leaves her daughter, Kelley S. Miller; grandchildren, Danielle Miller, Sean Miller and Cody Miller; two great-great grandchildren, Casen and Brayden. Judy graduated from Lenoir City High School, attended East Tennessee State University and Knoxville Business College. She retired from Oak Ridge National Laboratory. She volunteered her time and finances to KARM and other Christian Ministries. Judy was a member of Euclid Avenue Baptist Church in Knoxville. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Leland Lyons officiating Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Thursday morning and proceed to New Providence Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020