Judith Trivette
Knoxville - Judith Needham Trivette age 76, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully on September 3rd, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a lifelong member of Central Baptist Church, where she also served as a secretary and librarian. Judy possessed a deep love for God, family, and friendships. She was passionate about missions and served as the Tennessee State WMU president for 5 years.
Preceded in death by her father, C.S. Needham, Jr. and mother, Mary Eleanor Needham.
Survived by her husband of 56 years, Jerry Trivette; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Karen Trivette and grandsons Grant and Baron Trivette of Powell, TN; son, Scott Trivette of Dallas, TX.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 6th at Central Baptist Church of Fountain City in the Family Life Center with the funeral service to follow immediately afterward in the Sanctuary. Family and friends will meet 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Lynnhurst Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service and interment with Rev. Ron Mouser officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to the WMU Foundation. Serving the family, Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway. Mrs. Trivette's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019