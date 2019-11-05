|
Judith W. Hatley
Lenoir City - Judith W. Hatley - age 76 of Lenoir City, passed Tuesday morning, November 5, 2019 at her home. She was a member of Nelson Street Baptist Church. Judy retired from Yale Security with 41 years of services. Preceded in death by her parents, R. V. and Wyvonne Key. Survived by her husband of 55 years, James Avery Hatley, Sr.; children: Chuck Lane (Gail) of Karns, Jimmy Hatley (Melinda), Rachelle Thomas (Arnold) all of Lenoir City; grandchildren: Terri Lane, James Lee Lane, Stephanie Quist (Eric), Mathew Hatley (Keirsten), Bryson (Samantha) Thomas and Natalie Thomas; great-grandchildren: L. J. Lane, Trevor Lane, Colette Quist, and River Hatley; sister, Frances Cureton (Jimmy) ; special niece, Patricia Ann Hickman; special cousin who was like a sister, Jeanette Grijalva; lifelong friend, Imogene Kittrell; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Mike Wankowski officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 Thursday morning and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services with Rev. Kenneth Johnson officiating. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019