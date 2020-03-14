|
|
Judith Weaver Dunn
Cleveland - Dunn, Judith Weaver - age 76 of Cleveland, TN, passed away Friday, March 13th, 2020. Judy was of the Methodist faith and retired from Medic Regional Blood Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Bonnie Weaver, sisters, Celia Hill and Terri Bohannon, and husband of 52 years, Russell A. Dunn. She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, D. Rusty and Kimberly Dunn and Ross R. and Donna Dunn; daughter and son-in-law, Robyn and Hank Howard; grandchildren, Laurel Dunn, Ryan Dunn, Ragan Dunn, Seth Dunn, Cole Howard, Naome Hull, and Calyn Richardson; brother and sister-in-law Roger and Cindy Dunn; several nieces and nephews. The family would be greatly appreciative of any donations made to the in respect to her long battle with Stage 4 Thyroid Cancer. Family and friends will meet Monday, March 16th, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 1:00pm graveside service, with Dr. Darryl Taylor officiating. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020