Judson "Juddy" Bailey
Washburn, TN
Judson "Juddy" Bailey - age 79 of Washburn, was born on February 27, 1939 and passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019. We all called him Pap. He was a member of Nave Hill Baptist Church. He loved his family, hunting, playing cards, dogs and driving around. He spent his last few months putting on his shoes and saying "I believe I will go home". He is finally "home", peacefully in the arms of Jesus.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Roma (Liford) Bailey; sisters, Reba Nicely and Polly Beeler; brothers, Roy Bailey, Jr. and John Bailey. Judson is survived by his son, Terry (Teresa) Bailey of Maynardville; daughters, Carol Onks of Beebe, Arkansas and Teresa (Bobby) Cox of Maynardville; grandchildren, Jason (Lindsay) Bailey, Sami Jo (Barron) Booker, Chase (Kara) Cox, Chelsea Cox, Jordan Onks and Talor (Griffin) Glaude; great grandchildren, Bryson Bailey, Makynli Yarbrough, Emma Blair Bailey, Autumn Cox, Alyssa Cox, Lydia Onks, and Lynnleigh Glaude; sister, Rachel Ingle of Washburn; sisters-in-law, Ann Bailey and Deloris Bailey; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to the sweet caregivers at Westmoreland Health and Rehab Center.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service to follow with Reverend Richard Nicley officiating and music by Linda Nicley. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 a.m., Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Cabbage Cemetery, Washburn for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Memorial donations may be made to Cabbage Cemetery, c/o Bennie Capps, P.O. Box 91, Maynardville, TN. 37807. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Juddy Bailey. 865-992-5002 trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019