Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:45 AM
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Cabbage Cemetery
Washburn, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judson Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judson "Juddy" Bailey


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judson "Juddy" Bailey Obituary
Judson "Juddy" Bailey

Washburn, TN

Judson "Juddy" Bailey - age 79 of Washburn, was born on February 27, 1939 and passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 10, 2019. We all called him Pap. He was a member of Nave Hill Baptist Church. He loved his family, hunting, playing cards, dogs and driving around. He spent his last few months putting on his shoes and saying "I believe I will go home". He is finally "home", peacefully in the arms of Jesus.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Roma (Liford) Bailey; sisters, Reba Nicely and Polly Beeler; brothers, Roy Bailey, Jr. and John Bailey. Judson is survived by his son, Terry (Teresa) Bailey of Maynardville; daughters, Carol Onks of Beebe, Arkansas and Teresa (Bobby) Cox of Maynardville; grandchildren, Jason (Lindsay) Bailey, Sami Jo (Barron) Booker, Chase (Kara) Cox, Chelsea Cox, Jordan Onks and Talor (Griffin) Glaude; great grandchildren, Bryson Bailey, Makynli Yarbrough, Emma Blair Bailey, Autumn Cox, Alyssa Cox, Lydia Onks, and Lynnleigh Glaude; sister, Rachel Ingle of Washburn; sisters-in-law, Ann Bailey and Deloris Bailey; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to the sweet caregivers at Westmoreland Health and Rehab Center.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service to follow with Reverend Richard Nicley officiating and music by Linda Nicley. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 a.m., Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Cabbage Cemetery, Washburn for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Memorial donations may be made to Cabbage Cemetery, c/o Bennie Capps, P.O. Box 91, Maynardville, TN. 37807. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Juddy Bailey. 865-992-5002 trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries