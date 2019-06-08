Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Clapps Chapel Church Cemetery
Corryton - Judy A. Haynes age 72 of Corryton passed away June 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell C. and Jessie Finchum; brother, Bill Finchum (Ila). Survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul C. Haynes Jr.; sons, Barry Haynes (Kristi) and Rodney Haynes (Linda); grandchildren, Landon, Cameron, Cody, and Megan; sisters, Jane Dougherty, Wilma Shular (Leslie); brother-in-law, Ronnie Haynes (Brenda) sisters-in-law, Marie Graham (Marvin) Patsy Spencer (Ronnie); several nieces and nephews. Receiving of friends will be held 5:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will gather on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 1:45 PM at Clapps Chapel Church Cemetery for a 2:00 PM graveside service. Memorials can be made in memory of Mrs. Haynes to Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church 7420 Clapps Chapel Rd Corryton, TN 37721. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
