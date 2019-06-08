|
Judy A. Haynes
Corryton - Judy A. Haynes age 72 of Corryton passed away June 7, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell C. and Jessie Finchum; brother, Bill Finchum (Ila). Survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul C. Haynes Jr.; sons, Barry Haynes (Kristi) and Rodney Haynes (Linda); grandchildren, Landon, Cameron, Cody, and Megan; sisters, Jane Dougherty, Wilma Shular (Leslie); brother-in-law, Ronnie Haynes (Brenda) sisters-in-law, Marie Graham (Marvin) Patsy Spencer (Ronnie); several nieces and nephews. Receiving of friends will be held 5:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with the funeral service at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will gather on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 1:45 PM at Clapps Chapel Church Cemetery for a 2:00 PM graveside service. Memorials can be made in memory of Mrs. Haynes to Clapps Chapel United Methodist Church 7420 Clapps Chapel Rd Corryton, TN 37721. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 8, 2019