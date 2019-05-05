|
|
Judy Ann Bowers
Knoxville, TN
Judy Ann Bowers, age 77, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was a longtime member of the Church of the Ascension. A retired social worker, she enjoyed reading, gardening, singing in the choir, and anything to do with horses. Judy is preceded in death by her husband, Jim. She leaves to mourn her passing sons, Jeff (Cindy), John, and Jason (Sherrie); and grandchildren, Nicholas, Rylie and Logan, who will greatly miss their "Bahga". Family and friends will gather at the Church of the Ascension, 800 South Northshore Drive, Knoxville, on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 4:00p.m. for a Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Judy's memory to the American Liver Foundation, 16 Hampton Village Plaza #215, St. Louis, MO 63109. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 5, 2019