Judy Ann Schubert



Judy Ann Schubert, 78, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11th @ NHC Healthcare of Fort Sanders. Proceeded in death by husband Jackie Schubert of Warburg, TN. She is survived by her daughters; Sherry, Shelby and Shanon Schubert. Also survived by her Grandchildren, Mathew Scheeler, Jonathan Scheeler, and his wife Stephanie, Michael Barnes and Nicole Barnes Flowers and her husband Tevin. Great grandchildren, Lilian and Shawn Sheeler, Landon, Parker and Kinslie Flowers, and Jesse Barnes. Survived by a dear family friend of 30 years David Gilmer. Judy worked as a caregiver for Alzheimer's patients for which she had a strong passion for, she also loved creating, and working in her garden and planting different kinds of beautiful flowers. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Graveside services will be Monday @ noon @ French Broad Church of Brethren in Whitepines, TN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store