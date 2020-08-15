1/1
Judy Ann Schubert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Ann Schubert

Judy Ann Schubert, 78, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11th @ NHC Healthcare of Fort Sanders. Proceeded in death by husband Jackie Schubert of Warburg, TN. She is survived by her daughters; Sherry, Shelby and Shanon Schubert. Also survived by her Grandchildren, Mathew Scheeler, Jonathan Scheeler, and his wife Stephanie, Michael Barnes and Nicole Barnes Flowers and her husband Tevin. Great grandchildren, Lilian and Shawn Sheeler, Landon, Parker and Kinslie Flowers, and Jesse Barnes. Survived by a dear family friend of 30 years David Gilmer. Judy worked as a caregiver for Alzheimer's patients for which she had a strong passion for, she also loved creating, and working in her garden and planting different kinds of beautiful flowers. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Graveside services will be Monday @ noon @ French Broad Church of Brethren in Whitepines, TN.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
French Broad Church of Brethren
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved