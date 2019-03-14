Services
Judy B. Hensley age 73 of Powell went home to be with the Lord Monday, March 11, 2019. She was of the Baptist faith. Preceded in death by husband, Douglas Hensley, Sr parents, Robert and Catherine Hamilton; and brother, Bobby Hamilton. Survivors; children, Kathy Maddox (Fred), Douglas Hensley, Jr (Pam), Scott Hensley (Lisa) and Kimberley Kenney (John); 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Rev. David McGinnis officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the funeral home to leave in procession for a 11:00 a.m. graveside service at Bookwalter Cemetery with grandchildren serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to be made to help with the funeral cost. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com. Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City chapel in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
