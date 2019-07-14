|
|
Judy Bilbrey
Crossville - Judy Bilbrey, 76, of Crossville, passed away after a long battle with rheumatoid arthritis at Cumberland Medical Center on June 30, 2019. She was born in Rockwood on Sept. 17, 1942, to Howard and Harriett Ables. She has been married to David E. Bilbrey for the past 61 years.
She is preceded by her parents, Howard and Harriet Ables of Rockwood. She is survived by her husband, Dave Bilbrey of Crossville; daughters, Karen Rainey, Susan Bilbrey York and Ginger Walker; sons-in-law, Mark Rainey and Kenny Walker; grandchildren, Amanda Pugh, Brent Hamby, Kyle Rainey, Kelsey Monger, Allison Rainey, Kristen Fanning and Michelle Blem; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Masters, Kash Blem and Ava Kate Fanning.
Judy spent many years helping Dave run Bilbrey Hardward and Furniture Co. She also spent many years working as the office manager for Quality Medical Center. She was an avid reader and just recently donated over 1,000 books to the Art Circle Public Library in Crossville. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
The family will be honoring Judy's wishes to be cremated, followed by a private family service.
Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. (www.bilbreyfh.com) was in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 14, 2019