Knoxville - Judy Mozelle Wilson Caldwell, age 78 of Knoxville, TN, formerly of Powell, TN and Washburn, TN, passed away in her home Sunday, June 9th, 2019. She was born on May 23, 1941. She dedicated herself to her family, especially her children who she loved immensely and unconditionally, always putting their needs before her own. Grand and great-grand children had a special place in her heart. She loved helping and encouraging people and had been a very active member of REACT (citizen's band radio emergency team) and ETESDA (East Tennessee Electronics Service Dealers Assoc). Judy was a professional driver, starting at age 9 on her grandfather's tractor. During her career she was a driving instructor in Hammond, IN, school bus driver (25+ yrs) for Webb School of Knoxville and several Knox Co. schools, and drove other commercial vehicles (tractor trailer, cab, box truck). She and ex-husband Wayne owned and operated Caldwell TV Service in Powell, TN (collectively 15+ yrs). Proceeded in death by father, Floyd Wilson; mother, Rella Ritter Wilson; aunts, Cassa Tipton and Nelda Ritter; uncles, Conard Ritter, Coy Ritter; and grandson, Brandon Lytle. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Martha Caldwell; daughter and son-in-law, Abby and Johnny Lytle; grandsons and wives, Ryan Caldwell, Jacob and Elizabeth Lytle, Austin and Mercedes Lytle, great-grandsons, Cody Lytle, Keaton Lytle; and great-granddaughter, Haley Caldwell. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, June 13, 2019 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at Kitts Cemetery in Washburn, TN (intersection of Hwy 131 and Hammit Rd.) at 12:00 pm for interment. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 12 to June 14, 2019