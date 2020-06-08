Judy Clark
Harriman TN - Judy Ann Johnson Clark age 73 of Harriman, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. Judy was born June 30, 1946 in Harriman, TN and was a lifetime member of Childs Memorial Baptist Church. Judy worked for Manpower Development and TVA Watts Bar Nuclear Plant. She was preceded in death by her daughter Stephanie Ann Clark, Mother Sylvia Johnson, Father Earmel Johnson and brothers Robert and Earnest Johnson. Survived by: Husband Clayton Clark of Harriman. Sister in laws; Sondra Scarborough of Rockwood Linda Clark of Harriman and Brenda Kay Neal of Harriman. Brother in laws; Robert Clark of Harriman and Richard (Regenia) Clark of Harriman and a special cousin Melinda Kelly of Harriman. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman Tuesday, June 9, 2020 with funeral to follow at 2 p.m., Pastor Tim Shelton officiating. Interment will be in Willard Park Cemetery following funeral services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Childs Memorial Church Cemetery Fund. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman in charge of arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.