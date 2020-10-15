1/1
Judy D. Crawford
St. Petersburg, FL - Judy D. Crawford, 84, of St. Petersburg, FL passed away October 5, 2020, unexpectedly due to heart complications.

She was born October 19, 1935, to the late William and Anne Daniel, in New Orleans, LA.

She married Jimmy K. Crawford in 1955, and they lived together in Huntsville, AL for many years before relocating to Knoxville, TN. Judy is survived by her four children: Cheryl Berkley, of Alcoa, TN; Rebecca Allen (Kent), of Mt. Juliet, TN; Scott Crawford (Marie) of Knoxville, TN; and William Crawford (Angie) of Apopka, FL. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Judy also leaves behind many dear friends and extended family members. Judy was predeceased by her loving husband in 1999.

Judy was an accomplished bridge player and loved playing and teaching bridge at the Pasadena Card Club in St. Petersburg, FL. Judy was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but a life lived well, full of laughter and beautiful memories.

Judy was cremated as requested and the service will be held privately. The family requests donations, in lieu of flowers, in support of the Koinonia Foundation of Tennessee at https://www.kftn.org/




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
