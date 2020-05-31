Judy Irene Carr
Oak Ridge - Judy Irene Carr, age 75, gained her angel wings and passed from this life to her eternal home on May 29, 2020. Judy was born on July 21, 1944 in Knoxville, TN at St. Mary's Hospital. Preceded in death by father Joseph Wolfenbarger and mother Irene Wolfenbarger. Judy graduated from Halls High School, where she was considered an all sports athlete, lettering in basketball, softball, and cheerleading. She also attended nursing school and became a nurse in 1991. Judy had several hobbies including fishing, bowling, and coaching softball. Her most treasured moments were being with all of her family and the wonderful times they shared including watching movies with her twin sister and her sidekick Sue. Judy was always the life of the party and her smile could light up a room. She is survived by daughter Mitzi (Bryan) Watt; son David (Ellen) Carr; grandchildren Shalinka (CJ), Russell (Kristen), Britney (Joe), Nicolas, Kai (Simina), Shayna, Cayden, Keyton; great-grandchildren Jaela, Paxson, Lincoln; her twin sister Joyce (Randy) Smith; brother Joseph Wolfenbarger; her baby Charlie; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel 4131 E. Emory Rd, Knoxville. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.