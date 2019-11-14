|
Judy Katherine Nicley
Knoxville - Judy Katherine Nicley - age 55 of Blaine, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. She enjoyed spending time outside and fishing with her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Alvin Nicley; parents, Edward and Wilma Suffridge; brother, James Suffridge Jr. She is survived by daughter, Samantha (Tony) Hensley; son, James Nicley; grandchildren, Cody Hensley, Jeremiah Nicley, Whitley Nicley, Emily Hensley, Keith Vanhorn, Makenzie Nicley, Chris Nicley, Jacob Doane, Nikia Nicley, Kayla Cooper, and Robin Suffridge; brothers, Johnny Suffridge and Jerry Suffridge; sisters, Joyce Suffridge, Jeanette Shackles, and Susin Green. Family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet on Sunday, at Williams Cemetery in Washburn, TN on Elm Springs Road at 1:45 PM for an 2:00 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019