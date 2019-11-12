|
Judy Kelly
Corryton - Judy Kelly, age 74 of Corryton, went home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2019. Judy was a member of Highland Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Silas and Ora Fields; son Kenny R. Kelly; grandson Tyler Kelly; siblings: Paul Fields, Hazel Holbrook, Billy Joe Fields, Vera Caudill, Eleanor Brock, Roger Fields, Betty Shephard and Monty Fields. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Charles Kelly, Jr.; son, Loyd Kelly (Angela), daughter, Holly Smith; grandchildren: Aimee Kelly, Abby Kelly, Ava Kelly, Bryson Smith and Kelsey Smith; siblings: Mack Fields, Lila Apking and Stella Asher; special extended family member: Terry, Sherry, Mason and Matthew Woodard, along with several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4-6 pm with a Funeral Service following at 6 o'clock in the parlors of Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City. Burial will be on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1 o'clock in Greenwood Cemetery. Everyone is asked to assemble at the funeral home by 12:15 pm to go in procession to the cemetery. Please visit www.mynattfh.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019