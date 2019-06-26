|
Judy Leatherwood
Jefferson City - Judy Ann Leatherwood - age 65 of Jefferson City passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Judy loved anything animal print because she loved the big cats in the wild. Preceded in death by parents, Johnny Lee and Alice Mae Turner; brother, James Turner; sister, Wilma Mae Dotson. Judy lives on in the hearts of her sister, Brenda Workman (Mike Moore); brother, David Turner; sister, Violet Irby; special friend, Susie Willis; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Knoxville Cancer Center, Angie Jarnagin (Tennova Hospice) and Phyllis Willis. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, June 28, 2019, at Bridges Funeral followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Lee Breeden officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:15 AM Saturday at the funeral home and proceed to Roseberry Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. In her honor, the family welcomes you to wear animal print if you would like. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019