Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:15 AM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Roseberry Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Leatherwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Leatherwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judy Leatherwood Obituary
Judy Leatherwood

Jefferson City - Judy Ann Leatherwood - age 65 of Jefferson City passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. Judy loved anything animal print because she loved the big cats in the wild. Preceded in death by parents, Johnny Lee and Alice Mae Turner; brother, James Turner; sister, Wilma Mae Dotson. Judy lives on in the hearts of her sister, Brenda Workman (Mike Moore); brother, David Turner; sister, Violet Irby; special friend, Susie Willis; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Knoxville Cancer Center, Angie Jarnagin (Tennova Hospice) and Phyllis Willis. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, June 28, 2019, at Bridges Funeral followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Lee Breeden officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:15 AM Saturday at the funeral home and proceed to Roseberry Cemetery for an 11:00 AM interment. In her honor, the family welcomes you to wear animal print if you would like. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now