Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Lowe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Lowe Obituary
Judy Lowe

Knoxville - On November 28, 2019, Judy Jackson Lowe passed away at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Judy was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated from Central High School in Knoxville. She retired from BellSouth following 45 years of service. Judy was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Powell, Tennessee, for many years. Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Edward Lowe, her parents John Jackson and Martha Jackson, her brothers John Jackson, Jr. and Terry Jackson. She is survived by her daughter Jennie Casey, granddaughters Elsa Casey, Cora Casey and Helena Casey, sister Joyce Roberts (Ron), brother Jerry Jackson and her many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered with greatest affection by her friends and family. A funeral service will be held at Mynatt Funeral Home in Knoxville, on Tuesday, December 3, at 6:00 p.m. She will be interred beside her husband at Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville on Wednesday, December 4. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Judy's honor to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -