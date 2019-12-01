|
Judy Lowe
Knoxville - On November 28, 2019, Judy Jackson Lowe passed away at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Judy was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated from Central High School in Knoxville. She retired from BellSouth following 45 years of service. Judy was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Powell, Tennessee, for many years. Judy was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, Edward Lowe, her parents John Jackson and Martha Jackson, her brothers John Jackson, Jr. and Terry Jackson. She is survived by her daughter Jennie Casey, granddaughters Elsa Casey, Cora Casey and Helena Casey, sister Joyce Roberts (Ron), brother Jerry Jackson and her many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered with greatest affection by her friends and family. A funeral service will be held at Mynatt Funeral Home in Knoxville, on Tuesday, December 3, at 6:00 p.m. She will be interred beside her husband at Greenwood Cemetery in Knoxville on Wednesday, December 4. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Judy's honor to the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com.
