Judy Lynn Cowan
Knoxville - Judy Lynn Cowan 64, passed peacefully Thursday, May 28, 2020, surrounded by her children Walter Cowan and Lamia Adams.
Born in Middlesboro, Ky, June 25, 1955, to the Rev. William Matthew Foster and Ida Mae Foster.
Family will receive , 5:30-6:00 Saturday June 6, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel; Celebration of Life, 6:00 p.m., Pastor Daryl Arnold, Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.