Judy Maples Cooper
Judy Maples Cooper

Asheville, NC - Judy Maples Cooper, 77, of Asheville, NC, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the CarePartners Hospice Solace Center.

A native of Knoxville, TN, Judy was a daughter of the late Roy and Edith Foster Maples. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Harrison Cooper, in May of this year, and by brothers David and Don Maples.

Mrs. Cooper received a Master's Degree from Western Carolina University, and worked as a counselor.

Surviving are her daughters, Emily Christopher (Scott) and Melanie Parham (Chris); son, Garth Cooper (Jana); and grandchildren, Dylan Christopher, Antonin Cooper, and Evelina Cooperova.

Private family burial will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Knoxville, TN, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family, and the online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
