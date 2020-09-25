Judy Melanie Watson O'Hara King
Judy Melanie Watson O'Hara King, age 80, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020 in Johnson City, Tennessee after a long-fought battle with Parkinson's and Lewey Body Dementia. She was the daughter of the late Milo D. Watson and Frankie Lucille Smith Wade.
Judy was a proud and active graduate of Palm Beach High School Class of 1958 where she received many accolades and served as captain of the Wild Cat Cheerleaders. One of her most memorable achievements was her election as 1957 Palm Bowl Queen.
Judy was a graduate of the 1961 Jackson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as a registered nurse for many years until she started a family. Over the years, she continued volunteering as a school nurse.
Judy was a world traveler and had a passion for the arts. She supported many philanthropies including the Knoxville Symphony, The City Ballet of Knoxville and the Knoxville Opera. She was an active member of Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Judy proudly served as Akima Club President 1992-1993. For her final luncheon presiding as president, all the Akima Club members wore fashionable hats to honor her trademark style.
Judy was proceeded in death by her husband Kenneth Gene King and brother Jary Edward Watson. She is survived by her two children, Melanie O'Hara-Salyers and husband Keith of Johnson City, Tennessee and Gregory James O'Hara of Knoxville, Tennessee; brother Kenton Milo Watson and wife Marie of West Palm Beach, Florida; nieces and nephew; two grandchildren, Olivia Crain and husband Dustin of Mosheim, Tennessee and Charles O'Hara Salyers of Chattanooga, Tennessee; and two great-granddaughters Dixie Leigh Crain and Adaline Lucille Crain.
The family would like to thank Caris Healthcare of Johnson City and her hospice nurse Keisha who lovingly took care of Judy and provided much needed support during her illness.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a private graveside funeral at Tiline Cemetery will be held in her birthplace of Tiline, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to two of Judy's favorite non-profit groups; Sunshine Industries of the Arc Knox County, 3000 N. Central Street Knoxville, TN 37917 and the Serenity Shelter for women and children building fund, affiliated with Knoxville Area Rescue Missions (KARM), P.O. Box 3310 Knoxville, TN 37927-3310.
.
