Judy P. Hawk
Knoxville, TN
On Sunday, February 24, 2019, Judy P. Hawk, beloved mother, grandmother, dedicated wife, devoted friend, avid reader, lover of the arts and fervent traveler took her final and grandest journey. Judy may have lost her battle with Alzheimer's Disease, but her memories will survive and thrive in the lives of all the loved ones that she touched so deeply. Her cherished traditions and uncanny ability to smile, forgive, empathize, love and accept even in the face of adversity will live on in her children, grand-children, and great-grandchildren for generations to come. To those who truly knew her best Judy was larger than life. Even though she was tiny in stature, she was a commanding presence and had a huge impact on many lives. She was all heart and could make any day a celebration of life. She was a living example of strength in a woman who fought fiercely for her children and her own place in this world. Alongside her son, David, with whom she shared a special bond, she traveled throughout North America and loved every minute they spent exploring, learning and laughing. Most of all though, she loved days at the beach in the Lowcountry sunshine where they enjoyed their summer retreat at Ocean Lakes Family Campground for over forty years. Her late husband, Ed, said he stopped going with them because it was never a vacation. "It's a marathon!" And, that's exactly the way Judy lived her life. Hard work was Judy's hallmark. She held dear her ability to work and provide and contribute to her family, especially her children's education. Very early in life she sold tickets at the Winston Theater in Downtown Newport. Later, she worked at the counter of a drugstore in Oak Ridge while attending high school there so her father could work on the Manhattan Project. After returning to Newport and marrying, she worked at American E.N.K.A at Lowland. After giving birth to her first two children, she was trained by Dr. George Clark as a dental assistant where she worked and helped run his office for many years. She then was hired by Dr. Fred Valentine Jr. to operate the switchboard and work the front office at Valentine-Shults Hospital, where all three to her children were born. In the Eighties, Judy went to work for Butch and Duane Moore at Brock's Market where The Moores treated her like family, and she became widely known for her ability to make the best sub sandwich in town always while smiling, laughing and making everyone, no matter their station in life, feel welcome and equal. Even long into retirement years, she continued to work alongside her friend and neighbor, Betty Mathis at the Tobacco Barn where she always said the owner, Charlie Mason, was the best and kindest boss she ever had. To her great consternation, Judy finally retired at the age of 78. Over all those years of constant work, there was never a dirty dish in the sink, an article of clothing unironed or a homework project unattended. She never complained while working full time, raising three children and managing a household with style and grace. Judy's greatest achievement, however, is her children. They are her living legacy. Her daughter, Debbie, earned her Associate Degree from Walter's State Community College in Applied Science before receiving her RN from The University of the State of New York-Regents College. Debbie worked tirelessly as a compassionate and awarded healthcare provider for 32 years until her retirement (2018) from St. Vincent's Medical Center Riverside in Jacksonville, Florida. Judy spent countless hours at football fields and track meets in support of her star athlete son, Mark. He was a standout in every sport and a graduate of both Carson Newman College and Lincoln Memorial University. He has been a dedicated educator and coach at C.C.H.S. for over three decades. Judy couldn't have been more proud of his role as doting father and shaper of young minds. Judy's youngest son, David, is a graduate of The University of Tennessee where he also taught as adjunct faculty. He managed legendary Regas Restaurant in Knoxville as well as taught Hospitality Management at Pellissippi State Community College and Hiwassee College in Madisonville. More recently, he worked as a Radiological Technologist for UT Medical Center for over a decade and currently American Family Care Urgent Care for over five years now. Judy and David enjoyed a special mother-son relationship, and it was rare to see one without the other. Judy's children were all raised in the Christian faith at the First Christian Church of Newport where she was a lifelong member and soprano in the choir. She taught them all to live lives of Christian service through her example. Although Judy lived the final portion of her life in Knoxville with her son, David and Jesse Gilliam (special friend and faithful caregiver), she never lost sight of her home and all the people of Newport whom she loved so dearly. She always said the people of Newport were the "best folks in the world." Judy is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Ed Hawk; parents, Arlie and Marguerite Price. She is survived by her daughter, Debra (James) Loveday of Knoxville; sons, Mark (Renee) Hawk of Dandridge, and David B. Hawk of Knoxville; grandchildren, Grant (Danielle) Loveday, Chad (Susan) Loveday, Clint Hawk, Taylor (Hannah) Hawk of Flagstaff, Arizona and Sarah Hawk; great-grandchildren, Gabe and Logan Loveday, Aaron Loveday and Tyler Hawk. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Martin Stump officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Union Cemetery. Family and friends should gather at Manes Funeral Home at 10:30 am Thursday for the processional to the gravesite. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church Newport, Stokely Memorial Library or Alzheimer's Tennessee. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019