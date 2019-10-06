|
|
Judy Pleasant
Knoxville - Judy Pleasant passed away at home on October 4, 2019. She was a beloved mother and grandmother. She is survived by daughter Rosey Needham and grandchildren Whitney & Kyle Needham. Per Judy's request there will not be a funeral service. A celebration of life may be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any animal foundation of choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019