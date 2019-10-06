Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Pleasant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Pleasant


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Pleasant Obituary
Judy Pleasant

Knoxville - Judy Pleasant passed away at home on October 4, 2019. She was a beloved mother and grandmother. She is survived by daughter Rosey Needham and grandchildren Whitney & Kyle Needham. Per Judy's request there will not be a funeral service. A celebration of life may be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any animal foundation of choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now