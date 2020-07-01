Judy Pollard
Powell - Judy Diane Pollard age 64, passed away June 30, 2020 at her home. Preceded in death by her father, John Pollard; brothers, Steve and Jeff. Survived by mother, Shirley Freeman; children, Misty (Ricky) Chitwood, Jody (Kenneth) Cansler and Larry (Brittany) Holloway; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Chris & Mike Freeman and Larry Pollard; sister, Peggy Gault. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Friday at Weaver's Chapel with the service to follow at 7 pm. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservices.com
