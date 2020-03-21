Services
Knoxville - Judy Booker Reed, age 75, of Knoxville, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Judy was a strong, independent woman who loved her family, friends and cats. She worked with Valley Bank and Tennessee State Bank for many years before retiring from the University of Tennessee. She cherished and enjoyed time spent with friends made along the way. She is preceded in death by parents, Bill and Dot Booker; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. John Anderson, Ida Byrd and L.O. Booker; special brother-in-law, Garry Luttrell, brothers and sisters-in-law; Jerry and Johnnie Reed, Jim and Ruby Reed, Jeane and Bill Denno and Judy McClanahan; many dear friends and Fur-Babies, Abigail and Toby. Judy is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Amy Reed and Greg Brooks; Amy's father, John Reed; grandchildren, Kyle and Stacy Brooks; grand-cat, Fur Ball; sister, Janice Luttrell; many cousins; nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her dear friends who walked beside and cared for her. There will be a Memorial Service held at a later date to celebrate her life well lived. Service details will be shared at that time. Condolences may be expressed at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
