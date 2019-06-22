Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
Judy Stafford Obituary
Judy Stafford

Knoxville - Judy Stafford, age 69, of Knoxville went home to the Lord on June 20, 2019. She was a member of Seven Islands Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents Jay and Islona Cupp. Survived by loving and devoted husband of over 50 years, Danny; children Rob, Wendy (Justin), and Karen; grandchildren Joe (Kristie), Hailey, Isaiah, Kaelynn, Michael, Jayda, Dameon, Kane, Jenna, and Noah; great-grandchildren Zachary, Eli, and Natalie; and brother Buddy Cupp. Pallbearers: Joe, Isaiah, Michael, Trevor Mynatt, Omar Farooq and Beaver Johnson. The family will receive friends from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel, with a service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am interment on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Special thanks to Marie's Olde Time Tavern. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 22, 2019
