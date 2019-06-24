Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Black Oak Ridge Baptist Church
6404 Old Maynardville Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
Black Oak Ridge Baptist Church
6404 Old Maynardville Pike
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Stooksbury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Stooksbury


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judy Stooksbury Obituary
Judy Stooksbury

Knoxville - Judy Stooksbury went to Heaven on June 15, 2019, surrounded by all of her loved ones. Judy was a faithful member of Black Oak Ridge Baptist Church, and had a long career as a home health and hospice nurse. She will be sadly missed by her husband Ronnie, son Tim and daughter-in-law Gwen Farner, son Tracy Farner, daughter Elizabeth Edmonds, grandchildren Harrison Farner, Caleb Edmonds, and Alex Edmonds. Family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Black Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 6404 Old Maynardville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918, with memorial service to follow at 8:00pm with Rev. Gary Capps and Rev. Don Walton officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations can be made to St. Judes Children Research Hospital or Black Oak Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund. Condolences may be made at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 24 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now