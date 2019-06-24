|
|
Judy Stooksbury
Knoxville - Judy Stooksbury went to Heaven on June 15, 2019, surrounded by all of her loved ones. Judy was a faithful member of Black Oak Ridge Baptist Church, and had a long career as a home health and hospice nurse. She will be sadly missed by her husband Ronnie, son Tim and daughter-in-law Gwen Farner, son Tracy Farner, daughter Elizabeth Edmonds, grandchildren Harrison Farner, Caleb Edmonds, and Alex Edmonds. Family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 8:00pm Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Black Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 6404 Old Maynardville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918, with memorial service to follow at 8:00pm with Rev. Gary Capps and Rev. Don Walton officiating. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations can be made to St. Judes Children Research Hospital or Black Oak Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund. Condolences may be made at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 24 to June 25, 2019