Judy Suddath

Lenoir City - Judy Duncan Suddath, age 67, of Lenoir City, Tn. moved on from this life on July 2, 2020.
She was a devoted wife, mother, and Grammy to her family, as well as the best kind of friend to all who knew her. She loved reading, sitting on the screened-in porch, spending time with her granddaughter, grand-dogs, and the hunt for the perfect pair of shoes.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Madell Duncan, father, and sister.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Suddath, as well as a daughter, Shannon Suddath, and son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Traci Suddath, and a granddaughter. She is also survived by two sisters and four brothers, as well as many nieces and nephews and their children.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations to The Susan B. Komen Breast Cancer foundation be made in her honor.
