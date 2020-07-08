1/1
Judy Tipton
Judy Tipton

Loudon - Judith Irene (Griffin) Tipton went to be with her heavenly Father Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born March 9, 1948, in Knoxville, Tennessee to Lillian and James Griffin. Judy married the late Thomas Edward Tipton in 1969, and they lived together in Lenoir City where they raised their two children, Scott and Renae. Judy was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church, a beloved mother, a wonderful cook and known for her love of gardening. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Renae and Tim Wilkerson; son, Scott Tipton; grandchildren, Kayla and Jonathan Dorris, Zack and Sarah Copeland and Mathew Copeland, and five living brothers, as well as a beloved extended family. The family would also like to extend a sincere thanks to the nurses and staff at Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care that they provided to Judy. A private service will be held to honor and remember Judy at the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
