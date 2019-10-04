Services
Judy Tucker Obituary
Greenback - Tucker, Judy 63 of Greenback, TN passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She earned two Associates degree's in Computer Science, one Associate's degree in Business Accounting and one Associate's degree in Business Management all at Draughon's Business College. Judy worked at Newell Rubbermaid as a key logistical operator. She was an avid UT fan and enjoyed being a grandmother, coaching her kids in softball and baseball. Judy was preceded in death by parents, Bill and June Robinson. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Timothy Tucker; children, Kiri (Logan) Gilley, Cory Tucker; grandchildren, Ty Tucker, Aizen and Piper Gilley; brother, Jerry Robinson. Family will receive friends Saturday, October 5th from 10am-12pm with funeral service to follow at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home at noon. Burial will take place after funeral service at Lynnhurst Cemetery.

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019
