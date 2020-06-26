Judy Vandergriff
Knoxville - Judy Vandergriff - age 58, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, following a brief illness surrounded by her husband and children. Judy is survived by her husband John, children Jessica and John Patrick, parents Ralph and Jewel Webster, sister Donna (Earl) Flynn, several nieces and nephews and a host of extended family members. Judy accepted the Lord at a young age and was a follower of Christ. Her smile, laughter and love for her family and friends will be sorely missed. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow. Family and friends will meet at 12:45pm Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery off Tazewell Pike for a 1:00pm interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
