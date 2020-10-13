1/1
Destin, FL - Judy Wilson Wagner, 74, of Destin, FL (formerly of Knoxville, TN) died October 9, 2020 after a courageous and fiercely fought battle with cancer. Judy was born in Morristown, TN and spent most of her life as a resident of Knoxville, TN. She retired as a Vice-President of Home Federal Bank after 36 years of service. Judy later moved to Destin where she enjoyed the beach and the love and laughter of many friends. Judy was an inspiration to all who knew her and she never met a stranger. Everyone loved Judy.

Judy is survived by a brother, niece, great-nephew, great-niece and a host of friends.

Memorial Donations may be sent to Emerald Coast Hospice (340 Beal Pkwy NW, Ste C, Ft. Walton Beach, FL 32548), Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, SOCKS (www.saveourcatsandkittens.com/give), or to the charity of your choice.

A private celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

