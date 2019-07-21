|
Juli Jones
Seymour - Juli Jones, 78, of Seymour passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by her father, Howard Jones; mother, Cosbie Jones; husband, Elmore Jones, and brother, Don Jones. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter Kimberly Rose, granddaughter, Jade Wilson along with husband John and grandson Chase Rose, great-granddaughter Ava Wilson, sister, Priscilla Beets, nephews and nieces, Donald, David, Gary, Doug, Donna, and Rebecca and special loved ones John Rose, Judith Satterfield, Josh Wilson and Mattie Rose. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Susan G. Komen Foundation. Friends and family may share condolences at www.dogwoodcremations.com/obituaries
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019