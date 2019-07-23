|
|
Julia Ann Beachly
Loudon - Julia Ann Beachly of Loudon, Tennessee, was born to Don and Barbara Baker in Columbus, Ohio on September 13, 1948 and passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 13, 2019 after a brief illness.
She was born into a large family and became part of a large spiritual family by dedicating her life to her God, Jehovah, on May 13, 1961. She lived her life serving Him alongside her loving husband and best friend, David. They were married on August 21, 1971 and enjoyed nearly 48 years of marriage. She spent a total of 15 years in full-time service to Jehovah, sharing Bible truths with any who would listen.
In addition to her husband, she is lovingly remembered by three sons: Garrick (Alicia), Andy (Joni) and grandchildren Lance and Olivia, and Jeff (Rachel), 2 brothers, 4 sisters, many nieces and nephews and countless dear, close friends.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1702 Harris Road, Knoxville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 23, 2019