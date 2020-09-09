1/1
Julia C. Guthrie
Knoxville - Julia C. Guthrie, age 85, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from complications of Covid Pneumonia along with various other health issues. Originally from Bristol, VA, she was a resident of Knoxville since 1970. For years she was the head of the laboratory at Baptist Hospital, and she was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Ina Calhoun, husband Paul V. Guthrie, Jr., and brother Robert Calhoun. She is survived by her son Paul V. Guthrie, III and his wife Frieda Guthrie; grandsons Allan Bohanan (and wife Casey), Paul V. Guthrie, IV, and Christian Calhoun Guthrie; great-granddaughter Alyssa Lily Bohanan; sister-in-law Karen Calhoun, and cousin Julia England. Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 9076 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville, TN on Sunday, September 13th. A receiving of friends will be from 4:00-5:00pm with the funeral service following at 5:00pm. Graveside and committal will be held on Monday, September 14th at 9:30am at the East TN Veterans Cemetery, 2200 East Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, TN. All are invited to attend. On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
