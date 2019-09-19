|
Julia Carol Rose
Knoxville - Julia Carol Rose, age 56, passed away from her battle with cancer in her home on September 13, 2019. She was a loving mother, sister, friend, and Nona to her grandchildren. Julia was born May 21, 1963 and raised in Knoxville by Leslie and Edria Cole. She married James Gregory Rose on March 18, 1989, and together they raised two children, Candace and Zachary.
Julia loved her family, friends, and work; but most of all her grandchildren, Cadence and Silas Darnell and Baby Rose. Julia had a very generous spirit, and she gave anything she could to help anyone who needed it. Julia was known for her sarcastic sense of humor, and she almost always had a book in hand (usually authored by Stephen King). She considered her friends an extension of her family and her lifelong friend Sandra Carr was her partner in crime, always.
Julia was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Edria Cole, her brother, James Phillip Cole, her nephew, James Phillip Cole, her brother-in-law James Monroe (Chuck) Chambers, IV, and her husband, James Gregory Rose. She is survived by her daughter, Candace Darnell (husband Justin), her son, Zachary Rose (wife Kate), her grandchildren, Cadence and Silas Darnell and Baby Rose, her brother Larry Cole (wife Carol) and her sister, Patti Chambers. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and numerous friends.
A celebration of life will be held at Berry's Funeral Home on Monday, September 23, from 4 to 7 pm. Julia generously donated her body to the Forensic Anthropology Center at the University of Tennessee to contribute to forensic anthropological research. In honor of her generosity, please consider making a donation to the Forensic Anthropology Center (fac.utk.edu) or the American Association of Cancer Research (aacr.org), in lieu of flowers.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 19, 2019