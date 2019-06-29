Services
Julia Carpenter


1949 - 2019
Julia Carpenter Obituary
Julia Carpenter

Louisville, Tennessee - Julia Fern Lambert Carpenter, age 70 passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born March 31, 1949. Julia is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ray; sons, Todd and Martin and granddaughter, Saylor. She is united in heaven with her parents, Fern and Irene Lambert.

Julia was a graduate of Holston High School and served on the Teen Board. She graduated with a degree in education from The University of Tennessee. Julia taught second grade in Knox County and Sullivan County school systems for several years. She was a great teacher and loved her students dearly.

Julia was a long time member of Eastminster Presbyterian Church of Knoxville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. Her beautiful smile and personality is being missed by all. A special thanks to Cremation Options for their help with arrangements for Julia.

A private service was held and her final resting place will be at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, in Knoxville. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 29 to June 30, 2019
